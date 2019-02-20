Trump Signs Directive Establishing US Space Force

"The Department of Defense shall take actions under existing authority… to establish a United States Space Force as a sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces within the Department of the Air Force," the directive stated on Tuesday.
Although the Space Force would initially operate as part of the Air Force, much like the Marine Corps is part of the Navy, the eventual goal is for the Space Force to operate as an independent branch of the military, the directive explained.
The push to create a US space force was prompted by efforts of potential adversaries to develop space-based military capabilities, according to the directive.
Civilian agencies such as NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) would not be part of the Space Force, the directive said.
