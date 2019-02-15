Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nineteen foreign spy aircraft had been detected while carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border, the weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

According to the material, Russian jets have been scrambled four times in order to prevent the foreign aircraft from illegally crossing into the Russian airspace.

The had been no trespasses, the data showed.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border.

Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that 24 foreign reconnaissance aircraft have been spotted on 8 February.