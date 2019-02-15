Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

According to the material, Russian jets have been scrambled four times in order to prevent the foreign aircraft from illegally crossing into the Russian airspace.
This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border.
READ MORE: Russia Spotted 23 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week
Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that 24 foreign reconnaissance aircraft have been spotted on 8 February.
