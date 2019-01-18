Russia Spotted 23 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia had detected 23 foreign aircraft carrying out reconnaissance activities near its border in the course of the past week, the official newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnaya Zvezda, reported on Friday.

Russian jets had been scrambled five times to prevent the foreign combat planes from crossing into the Russian airspace, according to the newspaper.

There had been no trespasses, the infographic published by the outlet showed.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border. Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that fourteen foreign aircraft have been spotted on 28 December.