Russia Spotted 23 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

Russian jets had been scrambled five times to prevent the foreign combat planes from crossing into the Russian airspace, according to the newspaper.
This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border. Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that fourteen foreign aircraft have been spotted on 28 December.
