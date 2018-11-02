Russia Detected 17 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seventeen foreign aircraft have been spotted while performing reconnaissance flights near the Russian border in the course of the past seven days, a weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

Russian fighter jets had been scrambled four times to prevent the border from being crossed by foreign planes over the past week, the data showed.

There were no trespasses, according to the newspaper.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, previous week sixteen foreign aircraft have been spotted while carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border.