US Navy Guided-Missile Cruiser Runs Into Navy Cargo Ship, No Injuries Reported

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - USS Navy Leyte Gulf guided-missile cruiser has made contact with USNS Robert E. Peary dry cargo ship off the US southeastern coast, resulting in no injuries, the US Fleet Forces Public Affairs said on Wednesday.

"No personnel were injured when a US Navy guided-missile cruiser and dry cargo ship made contact during an underway replenishment off the southeastern coast of the United States, Feb. 5 … The ships had been conducting a replenishment-at-sea when the sterns touched at approximately 4 p.m. Eastern Standard time. [9 p.m. GMT],” the statement read.

No personnel were injured when a #USNavy guided-missile cruiser and dry cargo ship made contact during an underway replenishment off the southeastern coast of the United States today — https://t.co/QBQk8gHqtS via @USFleetForces (File photo) pic.twitter.com/PEVXi1T03a — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) 6 февраля 2019 г.

READ MORE: ‘Acquisition Insanity': US Navy Inks Two-Ship Carrier Contract for $15 Billion

Both vessels were able to safely operate after the incident, while the damage will be assessed upon their arrival in port, according to the statement.

US Fleet Forces Command and Military Sealift Command will probe the minor collision in the Atlantic Ocean.