Russia Spotted 23 Foreign Spy Jets Near Border Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia detected 23 foreign aircraft carrying out reconnaissance activities near its border, a weekly infographic published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda showed on Friday.

The material also showed that Russian jets have been scrambled four times over the past week to intercept the foreign planes and prevent them from crossing the border.

There have been no trespasses, according to the outlet.

This is not the first time Russian military spots foreign spy jets, carrying out reconnaissance activities near the Russian border. Previously, Krasnaya Zvezda published an infographic showing that twenty three foreign aircraft have been spotted on 18 January.

Last week the Russian airspace control equipment spotted the Swedish reconnaissance aircraft Gulfstream over the Baltic Sea close to the Russian border.