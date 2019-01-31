Register
15:13 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Army soldiers from the Parachute regiment patrol the streets near the Palace of Westminster, comprising the Houses of Parliament and the House of Lords, in central London, on May 25, 2017, following the May 22 terror attack at the Manchester Arena.

    War Games, Redeployment, Return of EU-Based Troops: UK MoD on High No-Deal Alert

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Ministry of Defence is scraping for 3000 soldiers to assemble the required number of personnel in preparation for a no-deal Brexit, with contingency plans including use of military to assist at ports and airports.

    According to media reports, British Defence HQ set such preparation as a mission of "highest priority," with only two months left before the 29 March 2019 deadline.

    If negotiators on both sides of the Channel fail to reach an agreement, UK military chiefs may also recruit civil servants from the MoD and its other agencies to assist the government with potential disruption.

    A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

    In a letter reportedly written by Stephen Lovegrove, the permanent secretary at the MoD, he has instructed the personnel on the measures required in case of a no-deal Brexit.  

    "However, moving into the New Year we will not only have to continue this hard work but treat it as our highest priority. If necessary, this will need to include delaying or deprioritising areas of work or reallocating internal resources to better meet no deal demands," he reportedly said back in December 2018.

    As part of the cross-government no-deal contingency planning, codenamed Operation Yellowhammer, Westminster could call on soldiers set to respond to a military crisis overseas and redeploy them in Britain instead if the need arises.

    Members of the British military's 4th Mechanised Brigade parade through central London to attend a reception at the Houses of Parliament, Monday, April 22, 2013.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Members of the British military's 4th Mechanised Brigade parade through central London to attend a reception at the Houses of Parliament, Monday, April 22, 2013.

    In relation to the UK defence personnel working overseas, Westminster has previously called on the EU "to uphold their commitments to citizens and to protect the rights of UK nationals in the event of a ‘no deal' scenario."

    In December 2018, the government issued an update for Service Personnel, their families and Defence based in the EU:

    "The MOD understands that ongoing uncertainty causes concerns for some staff and their families overseas. The MOD, with the support of your chain of command and supporting organisations, is actively monitoring the situation and will keep you updated on the key developments likely to affect you and your family members. We are already looking at a range of matters that may affect our people when the UK leaves the EU. These include issues around travel, immigration, employment status of dependants, and education."

    Training for the military staff in preparation for a no-deal strategy is set to start next month.

    Related:

    People are Not Frightened of No Deal Brexit - Gavin Felton
    Ireland in Tune With EU in Rejecting London's Plea for Brexit Deal Revision
    Heard It All Before: Flat PMQs & Mockery in Parl't Ahead of Brexit-Heavy Evening
    Brexit Latest: MEP Slams UK for 'Magical Irish Backstop Thinking' Ahead of PMQs
    Tags:
    Brexit, UK Ministry of Defence, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse