France Urges Iran to Stop Missile Activities Related to Nuclear Weapons

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country would launch two satellites using domestic launch vehicles in the near future.

France urged Iran on Friday to stop any activities around ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

"France recalls that the Iranian missile programme is not conform with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231," French Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said during a daily briefing.

"It calls on Iran to immediately cease all ballistic missile-related activities designed to carry nuclear weapons, including tests using ballistic missile technology," Agnes von der Muhll added.

In January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Tehran would face economic and diplomatic consequences if it carried out scheduled space launches.

In turn, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that Iran's rocket launches do not violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which pertains to the country's nuclear program.