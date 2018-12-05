Register
20:46 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian navy fires a Mehrab missile during the Velayat-90 naval wargames in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (file)

    Tehran Will Never Make Nuclear-Capable Missiles - Iranian Foreign Ministry

    © AFP 2018 / EBRAHIM NOROOZI / Jamejamonline
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Tehran has never planned to and will not make missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said Wednesday.

    "In Iran’s transparent missile and defence policies … there is no design and plan for having missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and there won't be any in the future," Bahram Qassemi was quoted as saying by the ministry's press service.

    Qassemi also criticized Western states for their double-standard policies and said he regretted that they take such belligerent stances on Iran’s peaceful defence programme.

    "We deeply believe the expression of such concerns is not based on logical grounds, and is, more than anything, an offspring of Iranophobic policies and approaches pursued by certain countries and regimes in the world," he noted.

    READ MORE: France, UK Request UNSC Meeting Over Iran's Missiles Tests — Source

    FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, released by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran
    © AP Photo / Amir Kholousi, ISNA
    Pompeo Accuses Iran of Ballistic Missile Test Launch, Violating UNSC Ban
    On Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran had test-launched a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile in violation of a UN Security Council resolution. On Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the French and UK missions to the United Nations had requested closed UN Security Council consultations to discuss Iran's nuclear tests.

    Last week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted Pompeo's claim that the Iranian missile program allegedly violated the UN resolution. Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Iran would continue to conduct missile tests without asking other countries for permission. He stressed that the missile test had been aimed at ensuring the country's defence in relation to national security.

    Related:

    Iranian Media Threatens Saudi Arabia, UAE With Missile Strikes - Reports
    US Sees Progress in Urging EU to Sanction Iran's Missile Program - State Dept
    France, UK Request UNSC Meeting Over Iran's Missiles Tests - Source
    Iran to Continue Missile Tests, Needs No Permits From Other Countries – Army
    Tags:
    missile program, Iranian nuclear program, Bahram Qassemi, Mike Pompeo, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse