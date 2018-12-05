Tehran Will Never Make Nuclear-Capable Missiles - Iranian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Tehran has never planned to and will not make missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said Wednesday.

"In Iran’s transparent missile and defence policies … there is no design and plan for having missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and there won't be any in the future," Bahram Qassemi was quoted as saying by the ministry's press service.

Qassemi also criticized Western states for their double-standard policies and said he regretted that they take such belligerent stances on Iran’s peaceful defence programme.

"We deeply believe the expression of such concerns is not based on logical grounds, and is, more than anything, an offspring of Iranophobic policies and approaches pursued by certain countries and regimes in the world," he noted.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran had test-launched a nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile in violation of a UN Security Council resolution. On Tuesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the French and UK missions to the United Nations had requested closed UN Security Council consultations to discuss Iran's nuclear tests.

Last week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry refuted Pompeo's claim that the Iranian missile program allegedly violated the UN resolution. Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said that Iran would continue to conduct missile tests without asking other countries for permission. He stressed that the missile test had been aimed at ensuring the country's defence in relation to national security.