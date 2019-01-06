Register
01:20 GMT +306 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Parliament Hill, Ottawa

    Hackers Wanted: Canadian Intelligence Service is Hiring

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Canadian Security Intelligence Service published a job offer for Network Exploitation Analyst on Ottawa’s government website.

    Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has opened a vacancy for what is thought be some to essentially be a hacker. The job description for Network Exploitation Analyst was published on the Canadian Government website.

    According to the published vacancy, the applicant will be tasked with "conducting technical analysis of technical artifacts using reverse engineering and forensics," as well as engaging to "design, architect and implement systems to support cyber investigative activities."

    Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade Center buildings in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday in a horrific scene of explosions and fires that left gaping holes in the 110-story buildings
    © AP Photo / Patrick Sison
    Cash for Cache: Hackers Reveal First Batch of 9/11 Files in Blow to 'Deep State'
    The applicant is expected to be experienced with programing languages, including not only C/C++, but also PHP, Python and shell scripting. The applicant must also be experienced with everything network-related: virtual private networks (VPN), firewalls, network protocols and hardware infrastructure.

    There are several options regarding an applicant's education, depending on their level and Canadian Intelligence demands a varying amount of working experience.

    CSIS is Ottawa's intelligence service tasked with fighting real and virtual threats to the national security of Canada, including — it is assumed — gathering information and conducting secret operations both on Canadian soil and abroad. When faced with high-tech issues, it routinely relies on its Communication Security Establishment (CSE), according to The Star.

    Surveillance
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Israeli Media Expose Covert Cyberwarfare Firm Recruiting IDF Hackers
    The CSE is tasked with gathering intelligence abroad and is forbidden to spy on Canadians at home, but is allowed to assist intelligence and law enforcement on Canadian soil.

    While proponents say CSIS needs in-house hackers to better do its job of countering threats to the national security of Canada, opponents warn that there is too much uncertainty and obscurity regarding what, precisely, the service can and cannot do.

    "While (Liberal national security bill) C-59 placed some limits and provided some clarity on what those disruption powers would entail, the prospect of CSIS hacking in any form should give everyone pause, especially because there is still a lot of uncertainty around what that mandate would allow," noted Ronald Deibert, the director of Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs.

    "Practically speaking, CSIS hacking could include computer network interference in a foreign election process, compromising the integrity of important digital tools that Canadians rely on for everyday privacy and security, creating fake online personas and using them to spread disinformation and more," Deibert said, cited by The Star

    The US government on June 4 said that hackers accessed the personal data of at least four million current and former federal employees.
    © AFP 2018 / Thomas Samson
    Hackers Steal Data of Some 1,000 N Korean Defectors in South Korea - Authorities
    Bill C-59, introduced in 2017 by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, has not yet become law. C-59 sets parameters for how the spy agency can access, collect and analyze "publicly-available data" in its investigations, but critics say the limit of its powers in the document are too vaguely defined and overly broad.

    According to CSIS spokesman John Townsend, Bill C-59 also gives the agency "clear legislative authority" to collect and analyze information not "directly or immediately" related to national security threats.

    Related:

    Hackers Threaten to Leak 9/11 Files That Will ‘Top Snowden’s Finest Work’
    Underage Hackers Reveal How They Make Thousands of Dollars Hacking "Fortnite"
    Justice Dept. Claims Chinese Hackers Stole Data From US Navy, NASA, Energy Dept.
    Anonymous Hackers Expose UK Plans to Mine Sevastopol Days Before Crimea Vote
    US Navy Contractors Massively Targeted by Chinese Hackers – Report
    US to Charge Alleged Chinese Hackers, Impose Sanction Over Espionage - Reports
    Tags:
    vacancy, job offer, spying, hackers, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse