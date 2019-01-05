US Military Plane Conducts Reconnaissance Near Russian Base in Syria’s Hmeimim

The plane spent two hours near a Russian Air Force base in Syria.

A US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon plane recently conducted a reconnaissance flight near a Russian military base in Hmeimim, Syria, according the IntelSky Twitter account, which calls itself a "Middle East & Mediterranean Sky observatory."

According to the tweet published Friday, the US plane spent about two hours near the Syrian coast, with several approaches to Hmeimim, where a Russian Air Force base is located.

According to IntelSky, the Poseidon took off at Naval Air Station Sigonella, located on Italy's Sicily, and flew at a height of approximately 4,700 meters.

Recently, foreign military intelligence has ramped up operations near Russian borders. Both planes and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) have been detected recently near Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Crimea, and the country's western borders.

​Last week, a US Boeing RC-135V conducted a similar recon operation, spending some three hours near the Crimean coast. In the early days of December, both a Poseidon and an RQ-4B Global Hawk drone flew near the Russian Black Sea coast.

Earlier in November, the Russian Air Force intercepted a US recon plane over the Black Sea, sparking the traditional reaction from US military command, which called the interception "unsafe."