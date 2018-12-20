S Korean President Urges Further Enhancement of Country's Defenсe Capabilities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea should continue increasing the country's defence capabilities even in spite of the recent positive dynamics in its relationship with North Korea, since peace was only possible with a strong military, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.

"The peace is still temporary. Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the peace process are still well underway, but we must not let our guards down until (the processes) are completely finished. Next year, we must establish lasting peace that will not waver. Peace lasts when our military is strong", the president said, as quoted by South Korean Yonhap News Agency.

He added that the security situation in the region was changing rapidly and that maintaining national security required an adequate response from a high-tech military.

"Right now, security conditions surrounding the Korean Peninsula are changing rapidly. In times like these, the military must work to become a stronger force through swift reform… Under the ever-changing security conditions, an advanced, high-tech military is a must to build a strong military", Moon noted.

READ MORE: Hacked? US Military Network in South Korea Bouncing Back From Outage

The president noted that, just within one year, the situation on the Korean Peninsula had changed dramatically.

"This year, there have been many developments and changes. Until last year, the Korean Peninsula was on the brink of war amid tension and confrontation. In just one year, the South and the North declared the end of confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and opened an era of peace through dialogue", he said.

Moon pointed out that ordinary people living on the peninsula had also felt the changes in attitude in the region.

"I believe the people too may have sensed the change and peace on the Korean Peninsula. Our military accomplished a truly great deed", the president said.

In 2018, President Moon conducted three historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The countries signed a non-aggression pact stating that the countries will never again use military force against each other.