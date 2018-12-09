WATCH China Take Its Brand New Su-35 Fighters for Top Gun-Style Test Flight

Russia completed the delivery of the last batch of five Sukhoi Su-35 multirole air superiority fighters to China last month, with Washington slapping Beijing with sanctions over its purchase of Russian military hardware, including the Su-35s, in September.

China Central Television has released footage of the People's Liberation Army Air Force's training using its new Su-35 fighters, showing the planes taking off, flying in formation, engaging in breakneck maneuvers and attacking mock targets.

A PLAAF pilot speaking to the TV network praised the Su-35's "great maneuverability," attributing this to the plane's dual thrust-vectoring engines.

The aircraft are now based with the Sixth Aviation Brigade in Suji, Guangdong province, southeastern China.

China purchased two dozen Su-35 fighters from Russia for $2.5 billion in late 2015, with delivery of the planes completed in November. China became the first foreign customer of the Russian 4++ generation fighter, and has already been seen deploying its Su-35s on patrol missions in the South China Sea.