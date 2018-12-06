Russian Military Tracks US Destroyer in Sea of Japan - MoD

The US destroyer was moving under the control of the big anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs, the aircraft of Russian Pacific fleet aviation, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

"In reality, the USS McCampbell destroyer did not even approach Russian territorial waters closer than by 100 kilometres. What is more, during all its passage through the international waters, the US destroyer was moving under control of the Russian Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ship, which was in close proximity, as well as of the Pacific Fleet naval aircraft", Konashenkov said.

He noted that the Pacific Fleet was taking measures to control the vessel's actions, as well as actions of other warships in this area.

"The only thing ‘demonstrated’ by the crew of the US destroyer was a failed attempt to get away at maximum speed from the Pacific Fleet forces that were escorting it. Currently, the crew of the US McCampbell destroyer ‘is demonstrating’ its courage at a distance of more than 400 kilometres from the territorial waters of the Russian Federation in the central part of the Sea of Japan", Konashenkov said.

READ MORE: USS McCampbell "Challenges" Russia's "Excessive" Claims in Sea of Japan

The statements come after US Navy spokesperson Rachel McMarr said on 5 December that the McCampbell had entered the Sea of Japan in the vicinity of Peter the Great Bay to "challenge" Russia's maritime claims there.