Conflict Potential in Arctic to Rise Due to NATO Increasing Presence - Commander

"We should expect a further increase in the scale of the military presence of NATO combined forces in the Arctic region in the near future, and, as a consequence, the growth of the conflict potential there," Evmenov said at the "Arctic: Today and the Future" international forum in St. Petersburg.
He added that the list of non-arctic countries that attempt to get access to the region, includes Brazil, Japan, China, South Korea, India, and some European states.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
