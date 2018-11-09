Register
01:34 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Northern Sea Route: An Arctic lifeline

    US Navy Confirms Arctic at Low Conflict Risk - Report

    © RIA Novosti . A. Solomonov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Arctic Ocean region remains at low risk for international conflict, but the US Navy has sufficient forces deployed to carry out the national strategy for the region announced in 2016, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

    "The Navy's June 2018 report aligns with Department of Defense (DOD) assessments that the Arctic is at low risk for conflict and that DOD has the capabilities to execute the 2016 DOD Arctic Strategy," the report said.

    Royal Navy Type 23 Frigate HMS Monmouth. File photo
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / UK Ministry of Defence / Royal Navy Type 23 Frigate HMS Monmouth
    Canada Eyes UK Frigate Purchase to Counter Russia in Arctic – Report
    The June 2018 report also aligns with assessments of Arctic capabilities and gaps in the Navy's 2014 road map for implementing the strategy, the GAO noted.

    "The report notes the significant limitations for operating surface ships in the Arctic, but states that the Navy has the capabilities required for executing the strategy, and so has no plan to design ice-hardened surface ships," the GAO said.

    Defense Department officials stated that the United States has options other than Navy surface ships for demonstrating the US right to operate in the Arctic, including using Coast Guard vessels, Navy submarines or military aircraft, the report added.

    READ MORE: US Sends Carrier Strike Group Above Arctic Circle for First Time in 30 Years

    Related:

    Denmark, US Uneasy as China Eyes Greenlandic Oil as Part of Major Arctic Push
    Russian Strategic Bombers Stay Airborne for Some 10 Hours Over Arctic Seas
    Canada Eyes UK Frigate Purchase to Counter Russia in Arctic – Report
    Courting Disaster: Why Are the Dutch Boosting NATO Cooperation in the Arctic?
    US Sends Carrier Strike Group Above Arctic Circle for First Time in 30 Years
    Tags:
    military, risk, conflict, US Department of Defense (DoD), US Government Accountability Office (GAO), US Navy, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Sanctiometer
    Sanctions Wheel
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse