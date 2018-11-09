US Navy Confirms Arctic at Low Conflict Risk - Report

"The Navy's June 2018 report aligns with Department of Defense (DOD) assessments that the Arctic is at low risk for conflict and that DOD has the capabilities to execute the 2016 DOD Arctic Strategy," the report said.
"The report notes the significant limitations for operating surface ships in the Arctic, but states that the Navy has the capabilities required for executing the strategy, and so has no plan to design ice-hardened surface ships," the GAO said.
Defense Department officials stated that the United States has options other than Navy surface ships for demonstrating the US right to operate in the Arctic, including using Coast Guard vessels, Navy submarines or military aircraft, the report added.
READ MORE: US Sends Carrier Strike Group Above Arctic Circle for First Time in 30 Years
All comments
Show new comments (0)