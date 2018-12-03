Register
09:56 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A 160-man combat team from Skaraborg Armoured Regiment deploy in Visby harbour in Sweden on September 14, 2016

    Warning Shots Fired as Two Foreigners Try to Enter Swedish Military Base

    © AFP 2018 / SOREN ANDERSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to preliminary information, the trespassers are foreign nationals, an Englishman and a Belgian, who also used tools to gain access to the restricted area in what the military officials described as 'far from a commonality'.

    Two foreign nationals have been arrested after trespassing at the Swedish Armed Forces' military base at Muskö without permission, Aftonbladet tabloid daily reported.

    Warning shots were fired, admittedly a rare occasion in the military area, whereupon the guards had to interfere and seize the intruders. Both are now arrested, and suspected of unauthorised access to protected objects.

    "It's far from a common occasion that security guards fire warning shots. Generally, people have respect for protected military objects", Magnus Jirlind, Swedish Armed Forces communications officer, told the daily newspaper.

    READ MORE: 'Сertainly Russian': Swedes Mock Reports of 'Suspected Sub' Spotted Off Coast

    The intrusion was detected at one o'clock AM Sunday morning. The intruders were first identified as 'two foreign nationals'. Later, Aftonbladet's sources revealed it was an Englishman and an Belgian. By their own admission, they thought the base was abandoned.

    "There's a big fence before you get into the base itself. They have been inside the area when the security guard has taken notice of them," Magnus Jirlind told Aftonbladet.

    The Muskö base is embedded in solid rock in Haninge municipality south of Stockholm and is classified as a protected military object. It was founded in 1969, and included dry docks, workshops and offices. In 2004, the Swedish government decided that the Navy should only have one base. Since then, most naval operations were concentrated on Karlskrona in Blekinge County in southern Sweden, and therefore the Muskö base began to be dismantled in 2005. The dry docks, however, are still being used for the maintenance of the Navy's vessels. According to Magnus Jirlind, there are plans to expand Muskö's activities.

    Staying without a permit on a protected object may be punishable with fines or imprisonment.

    Related:

    Swedish Pilots Receive US Medals for Saving SR-71 Blackbird During Cold War
    Swedish Defence Loses 'Important Money' in Snowballing Error
    Tags:
    armed forces, military, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse