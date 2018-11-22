WATCH Unique Footage of Iranian-Made Drones Striking Terrorists in Syria

The IRGC Aerospace Force has released a compilation video showing footage of Shahed 129 strikes against terrorist targets in Syria between 2014 and 2017.
#BREAKING: Finally after 2 years, #IRGC Aerospace Force revealed videos of use of its Shahed-129 UCAVs against #ISIL/ #Daesh in #Iraq & #Syria between 2014 & 2017. All of #IRGC's Shahed-129s were shot-down by #USAF F-15Es or destroyed during #Israel Air Force airstrikes in 2017/8 pic.twitter.com/LWjMl4nu0c— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 21 ноября 2018 г.
The video shows footage of the drone in flight, as well as what appears to be recordings from its onboard targeting camera destroying terrorist manpower, facilities, vehicles, and armor, and performing aerial reconnaissance on suspected terrorist targets.
The US Air Force shot down at least two Syrian military and/or Hezbollah-operated Shahed 129 drones targeting US-backed forces near the at-Tanf base in southern Syria last year, with another said to have been destroyed over Pakistani airspace in June 2017. Iran was reported to have delivered the drones to Syria in April 2014 to assist Damascus in its fight against terrorism.
On Wednesday, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh warned that US bases surrounding Iran in Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as US aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)