Canada Air Force Needs Upgrade to Meet NATO, NORAD Commitments - Minister

"Despite their tireless efforts, the RCAF needs more to meet both its NORAD and NATO commitments without risk-managing one or the other," Sajjan said.
Canada has also an agreement to purchase 18 Australian F-18 aircraft, with spare parts, to help mitigate the transition to the future fighter aircraft, the release added.
In addition, Canada is proceeding with longer-term plans to procure 88 advanced fighters to provide the RCAF with the right quantity and quality of aircraft to meet Canada’s airpower needs, according to the release. NORAD is the US-Canada organization that guards North American airspace.
