US Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Tu-95 Bombers West of Alaska - NORAD

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that Tu-95MS strategic bombers have carried out patrol flights over the three northern seas surrounding the country and the Arctic Ocean as part of the international large-scaled Vostok-2018 military war games.

"Two NORAD F-22 ‘Raptor’ fighter jets positively identified and intercepted two Russian Tu-95 ‘Bear’ bombers at approximately 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018," the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a press release.

The Russian bombers, which were accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets, remained in international airspace and at no time entered US or Canadian airspace, the release said.

The Vostok-2018 international drills are being held under the leadership of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Russian Far East and the adjacent waters of the Pacific Ocean on September 11-15.

The war games, which involve nearly 300,000 servicemen, tens of thousands armored vehicles, helicopters, aircraft, and drones, are set to become Russia's largest military exercise in past 37 years. Chinese and Mongolian troops also participate in the large-scaled maneuvers.

