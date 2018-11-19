Belgium to Purchase US MQ-9 SkyGuardian Predator Drones – General Atomics

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems announced in a press release on Monday that the government of Belgium has authorized the purchase of the US MQ-9B SkyGuardian unmanned aerial vehicle for its defense forces.
"We are also eager to work with our industrial partners in Belgium on a host of activities ranging from manufacturing to maintenance," General Atomics CEO Linden Blue said in the release.
In July, SkyGuardian became the first medium-altitude, long-endurance drone to fly non-stop across the Atlantic Ocean, the release added.
