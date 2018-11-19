Belgium to Purchase US MQ-9 SkyGuardian Predator Drones – General Atomics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The manufacturer describes the MQ-9B as the latest generation of its multi-mission Predator B fleet. The system features 40-hour endurance, all-weather, short-field, self-deployment, and "detect-and-avoid" capabilities.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems announced in a press release on Monday that the government of Belgium has authorized the purchase of the US MQ-9B SkyGuardian unmanned aerial vehicle for its defense forces.

"General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has been notified that the Government of Belgium has approved Belgian Defense to begin negotiations with the US Government to acquire the MQ-9B SkyGuardian Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS)," the release stated.

"We are also eager to work with our industrial partners in Belgium on a host of activities ranging from manufacturing to maintenance," General Atomics CEO Linden Blue said in the release.

In July, SkyGuardian became the first medium-altitude, long-endurance drone to fly non-stop across the Atlantic Ocean, the release added.

