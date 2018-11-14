Hypersonic Target Missile for Advanced Weapons Testing Being Created in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A hypersonic target missile designed for testing of advanced weapons is being developed in Russia, director general of Russian scientific and production enterprise NPO Molniya, Olga Sokolova, told Sputnik.

"We are currently carrying out research and development work on this missile, which should be completed in 2019 with further putting into service and supply to the Defense Ministry under new contracts. This is a hypersonic target missile that is designed to test new weapons," Sokolova said.

In addition, she added that, starting from the next year, a small parachute target will be developed, and within two years after the start, this work should be commissioned.

"It is designed to train fighter and assault pilots, as well as for anti-aircraft artillery. It is launched from the ground, simulates a torch from the nozzles of an aircraft, and its cost is relatively small," Sokolova said.

She also said a supercomputer for designing advanced domestic weapons was being developed in Russia.