Register
21:49 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Artist's illustration of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle.

    US Intelligence Indirectly Confirms Existence of Russia's Hypersonic Weapons

    © Photo : Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    4190

    Sources with direct knowledge of US intelligence reports say Russia is on the brink of developing a maneuverable, hypersonic nuclear-capable glider warhead that no US system can defeat.

    The sources, speaking to CNBC on condition of anonymity, reported that Russia tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle (presumably the Avangard) twice in 2016, and again in 2017. The 2017 test was a failure, according to the sources. A fourth test is expected sometime this summer.

    Citing an intelligence report, a source said the hypersonic glider's testing involved mounting it to an RS-18A intercontinental ballistic missile (NATO reporting name SS-19).

    US intelligence says the vehicle is highly maneuverable, and thus unpredictable and hard to track. It is also fitted with onboard countermeasures, which no existing US missile-defense system can defeat. Furthermore, although it can carry a warhead, it is believed that the force of the glider's impact, as well as its precision, may be enough to destroy targets.

    The Grad Sviyazhsk corvette shoots the Kalibr missile during the final stage of summer exercises of the Caspian Flotilla's battle groups
    © Sputnik / Denis Abramov
    Russian Vessels Armed With Kalibr Missiles Will Be on Guard in Mediterranean 24/7 Due to Terrorists Threat in Syria - Putin
    The intelligence reports, allegedly created this past spring, calculate that the Avangard will likely be operational by 2020, according to CNBC's sources.

    The news site doesn't specify whether the reports were released before or after President Putin's unveiling of of cutting-edge new Russian missile systems in a speech to lawmakers on March 1. Putin confirmed the existence of a hypersonic glider, dubbed the Avangard, as well as the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile, an unnamed nuclear-powered cruise missile, and an unnamed sub-launched nuclear-powered submersible drone.

    Putin said these systems, which are nearly operational, were aimed at guaranteeing Russian security amid the US withdrawal from the ABM Treaty, and NATO's continual expansion along Russia's western borders. The Kinzhal hypersonic missile appeared at the 2018 Victory Day parade in Moscow.

    In late March, Strategic Command commander Gen. John Hyten told Congress that there was nothing in the Pentagon's arsenal capable of stopping Russia's new hypersonic weapons. Hyten confirmed that the United States was watching both Russia and China's hypersonic capabilities closely.

    The multipurpose fighter of the fifth generation SU-57 on the military parade devoted to the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945
    © Sputnik / Grigory Sysoyev
    Highlights of the 2018 Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    On Tuesday, President Putin confirmed that 14 missile regiments would receive the new Yars ICBM system to replace the Topol before the end of the year. The Aerospace Forces will also get upgraded Tu-95MS and Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers armed with Kh-101 and Kh-102 long-range conventional and nuclear missiles, according to the president. Putin also urged the defense sector to prepare for the manufacture of the new S-500 anti-ballistic missile system, assumed to be capable of intercepting targets, including satellites, in near space. The new equipment is set to arrive despite a 20 percent cut in Russia's defense spending between 2016 and 2017, from about $65.4 billion, to about $48 billion per year. 

    The US is engaged in its own military modernization, with nuclear modernization alone expected to cost some $1.2 trillion through to 2046. President Trump proposed increasing the 2019 fiscal year budget to $681.1 billion.

    Related:

    WATCH: US Still ‘Testing’ Same ‘Iron Curtain’ Anti-Missile System After 13 Years
    India Says Its Nuke-Missile-Carrying Submarine Fully Operational
    Saudi Forces Intercept Houthi Missile Fired at Military Base in Jizan - Reports
    WATCH Test Launch of Minuteman III Missile
    Houthis Fire Missile at Aramco Distribution Center in Saudi Arabia - Reports
    Tags:
    hypersonic glider, missile system, intelligence, report, Avangard, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Trump Spiked
    Trump Spiked
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok