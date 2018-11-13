Register
13:50 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Monday June 14, 2010

    Two USS Harry S. Truman Servicemen Arrested Over Assault in Portugal - Reports

    © AP Photo / Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman docked in Lisbon, Portugal, for a port visit on November 10, after concluding its participation in the NATO exercise Trident Juncture.

    Portuguese police have detained two American sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman for assault and robbery, local media reported.

    The US servicemen were visiting the capital of the country, Lisbon, attacked a taxi driver, beat him and took his mobile phone. The driver was taken to hospital, but was able to describe the appearance of the attackers to the police, and the sailors were soon arrested.

    The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014
    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Fifteen Sailors Implicated in USS Ronald Reagan LSD Ring
    At the moment, their fate is being decided in a court in the capital in the presence of a representative from the US Embassy in Portugal, a representative of the Portuguese Navy and a lawyer.

    The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is scheduled to leave Portugal in the near future.

    The mooring of the American aircraft carrier with five thousand troops on board was timed for the anniversary of the end of the World War I.

    READ MORE: US Fighter Jet From USS Ronald Reagan Crashes Near Okinawa

    The crew members were allowed to get acquainted with the sights of the city, as well as take part in various cultural events.

    The ship is the first American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to cross the Arctic Circle and enter the Arctic since September 1991.

    Related:

    USS Truman to Sail in Massive NATO Exercises
    Russian Frigate Stalks USS Harry Truman in Eastern Mediterranean (VIDEO)
    USS Harry S. Truman Returns From Sea Trials After 10 Months of Repairs
    Tags:
    arrest, USS Harry S. Truman, United States, Portugal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse