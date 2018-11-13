Two USS Harry S. Truman Servicemen Arrested Over Assault in Portugal - Reports

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman docked in Lisbon, Portugal, for a port visit on November 10, after concluding its participation in the NATO exercise Trident Juncture.

Portuguese police have detained two American sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman for assault and robbery, local media reported.

The US servicemen were visiting the capital of the country, Lisbon, attacked a taxi driver, beat him and took his mobile phone. The driver was taken to hospital, but was able to describe the appearance of the attackers to the police, and the sailors were soon arrested.

At the moment, their fate is being decided in a court in the capital in the presence of a representative from the US Embassy in Portugal, a representative of the Portuguese Navy and a lawyer.

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman is scheduled to leave Portugal in the near future.

The mooring of the American aircraft carrier with five thousand troops on board was timed for the anniversary of the end of the World War I.

The crew members were allowed to get acquainted with the sights of the city, as well as take part in various cultural events.

The ship is the first American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to cross the Arctic Circle and enter the Arctic since September 1991.