Russian Tu-160 Bombers Perform Planned Flight Over Barents, Norwegian Seas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have conducted scheduled flights over neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"Two strategic Tu-160 bombers perform a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The jets have reached the predetermined area to perform the flight task. The total flight duration will be about 10 hours, then the crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces will land at the domestic airfield," the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Russian Tu-160 Bombers Carry Out Patrol Over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas

Long-range pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Caspian Seas, as well as the Pacific Ocean.

"All flights of the airplanes of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace without violating the borders of other states," the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday, the active phase of the largest NATO military exercises since the days of the Cold War, Trident Juncture 2018, has kicked off in Norway.