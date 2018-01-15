Russian Tu-160 Bombers Carry Out Patrol Over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers have carried out a planned patrol flight over neutral waters the Barents, the Norwegian and the North seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"The flight lasted for more than 13 hours. During the flight, the Tu-160 bombers performed aerial refueling," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, at some stages of the flight, the Russian aircraft were followed by the British Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets and the Belgian Air Force F-16 Falcon fighter jets.

Russia's long-range aviation regularly flies over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Caspian Seas, and the Pacific.

The Russian Aerospace Forces carries out patrol flights in strict accordance with the International law and does violate the borders of other states, the Defense Ministry stressed.