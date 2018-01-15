Russian Tu-160 Bombers Carry Out Patrol Over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas

"The flight lasted for more than 13 hours. During the flight, the Tu-160 bombers performed aerial refueling," the ministry said in a statement.
READ MORE: Russian Military Detects 14 Spy Jets on Western, Eastern Flanks
According to the statement, at some stages of the flight, the Russian aircraft were followed by the British Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets and the Belgian Air Force F-16 Falcon fighter jets.
The Russian Aerospace Forces carries out patrol flights in strict accordance with the International law and does violate the borders of other states, the Defense Ministry stressed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)