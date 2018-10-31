India Successfully Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Agni-I Ballistic Missile - Reports

The missile, launched from a test range off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha as part of regular training activities, hit the target area with accuracy, according to The Times of India newspaper.

The trajectory of the flight was closely tracked by radars and telemetry equipment, the newspaper added.

READ MORE: India Completes Developmental Trial of BVR Air-to-Air Missile Astra

The Agni-I missile was developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organization and tested for the first time in January 2002. Its operational range is 700 kilometers (about 435 miles). The 12-tonne missile is capable of carrying warheads weighing up to 1 tonne.