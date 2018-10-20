Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Montana

    Trump Vows to Quit Nuclear Arms Treaty With Russia

    © REUTERS/ JONATHAN ERNST
    Military & Intelligence
    US President Donald Trump said that he will pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, media reported.

    Donald Trump claimed that Russia violates the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the United States, an that he will pull out of it.

    The treaty was signed in 1987 by USSR an US, which stipulated the elimination of nuclear and conventional missiles and their launchers with ranges of 500–1,000 km (310–620 mi) and 1,000–5,500 km (620–3,420 mi).

    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015 in Green Valley, Arizona
    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Washington Seeks 'Pretext' to Abandon INF Treaty - Russian Envoy to US
    Commenting on his decision, Donald Trump said that the United States needs to develop this type of military equipment.

    “We’ll have to develop those weapons,” the US president said commenting on his announcement.

    On Friday, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was preparing to exit the three-decade-old Cold War-era treaty next week.

    Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty. The previous administration of Former US President Barack Obama however, decided not to leave the treaty.

    Previous year, a senior Russian senator warned that Russia may prepare an adequate response to ensure the country's protection If the United States decides to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy in US Debunks Accusations of Alleged INF Treaty Violation

    Meanwhile, Europe stands for the extension of the Russia-US 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel stated previous year that the European security can encounter a significant threat should it not be resumed by 2021.

    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, INF treaty, United States, Russia
    Votre message a été envoyé!
