Tests of Russian Upgraded Military Helicopter to Be Completed by Year's End

"Russian Helicopters expects to complete the preliminary tests of the heavy Mi-26T2V helicopter and begin the joint tests with the government by the end of this year," the press service of the company, which is part of the Rostec defense industry conglomerate, said.
The new helicopter is equipped with advanced avionics allowing for piloting it both during daylight hours and in the dark and carrying out various maneuvers. The helicopter is also equipped with a defense system ensuring protection from anti-aircraft missiles.
The modernized helicopter was for the first time showcased at the Army 2018 defense show in August. Mi-26 Halo is the largest and the most powerful helicopter in the world used for transporting air landing troops and large equipment.
