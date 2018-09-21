Register
    China, Russia Agree to Speed Up Talks on Joint Helicopter Project – Minister

    KUNMING (Sputnik) - China and Russia have agreed to accelerate negotiations on the project for the joint development of a heavy-lift helicopter, Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei said on Friday.

    "We discussed with colleagues relevant issues concerning the project to develop a heavy helicopter. We have already reached a consensus on the majority of them and agreed to accelerate the negotiation process on the remaining issues," Miao told reporters after the meeting.

    According to the minister, China and Russia "exchanged views on cooperation in civil aviation and discussed issues concerning further promotion" of the joint project of building a wide-body long-range passenger aircraft, named CR929.

    The sides also set out their ideas and concrete proposals on further cooperation in development of aircraft engines, Miao added.

    Earlier in the day, Miao and Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov took part in the third meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee on industrial cooperation.

    Back in May 2016, the Russian Helicopters, part of the state corporation Rostec, and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) signed a framework cooperation agreement on development of an advanced heavy-lift helicopter with maximum take-off weight of 38.2 tonnes.

    The CR929 aircraft project was developed by Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC). Its cost is estimated at $13-20 billion, while the jet is expected to be put into commercial production between 2025 and 2027. The sides are planning for the jumbo jet to have a capacity of 250 to 300 passengers which will be able to rival other leading aircraft manufacturers — Airbus and Boeing — and occupy an essential market share not only in Russia and China, but in other countries as well.

    Russia is ready to provide export assistance to all joint industrial projects implemented in Russia with Chinese participation, Manturov said.

    "In the context of development of cooperation between our two countries, I would like to stress that we are ready to provide complex export support in promoting the jointly manufactured products to all industrial projects implemented in Russia with the participation of capital from China," Manturov said during the meeting.

    The minister expressed belief that Russian companies and their Chinese partners would seize this opportunity to step up exports which would, in turn, accelerate the development of high-tech processing industries and diversification of the respective economies.

    Manturov also praised mutual trade growth, noting that there were all prerequisites for bilateral trade to surpass $100 billion.

