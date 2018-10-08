Saudi-Led Coalition Sends Additional Forces to Hodeidah - Yemeni Military

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Yemeni military announced on Sunday the deployment of additional army troops, consisting of Sudanese servicemen and supporting the Saudi-led coalition, in the vicinity of the embattled Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, controlled by the Houthi militants, also known as Ansar Allah movement.

"The aim of the arrived Sudanese servicemen will be to reinforce troops already deployed there in order to fully liberate the territories which remain under the Houthis' control," the military said in a statement.

Hodeidah has been a major point of entry for humanitarian aid into the war-torn country. The Saudi-led coalition, however, claims that the port city was used by the Houthis to procure arms from Iran. The fighting for the city between the Houthi militants and the Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition has been ongoing for three months already.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.