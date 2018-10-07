Russia Sets Up Weapons Maintenance Database in Venezuela

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has set up a database in Venezuela that allows the government to track in real time how its military hardware is maintained, the head of Service Solutions Center at Proekt-Technika Corporation told Sputnik.

“With the help of Graphite we made maintenance a fully automatic process. We issued technical passports for every piece of hardware. We traveled all across the country to create this database from scratch, so that after two months the [Venezuelan] defense minister had access to everything there was to know about the state of all hardware and its faults,” Artyom Kalashyan said.

He said the software was available for desktop and mobile users and allowed to keep track of hardware lifecycle. The mobile app, he added, makes it easier for government officials to monitor and control maintenance work.

READ MORE: Colombian President Won't Affront Venezuelan Counterpart After 'Devil' Remark

© AFP 2018 / DON EMMERT Venezuela Hopes Petro Cryptocurrency to Negate US Economic Blockade

Earlier, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Vladimir Zaemsky told Sputnik that the United States might go beyond just threats and carry out a full-scale military intervention in Venezuela.

The statement came amid reports by the Associated Press, which said that a representative of the US administration, whose name has not been disclosed, reported that in August 2017 Trump asked his aides about the possibility of a military intervention in the country.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it considered any military options with regard to Venezuela unacceptable and warned that they would only further escalate situation in the country.