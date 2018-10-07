Register
    A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the Escudo Soberano 2015 (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure

    Russia Sets Up Weapons Maintenance Database in Venezuela

    © REUTERS / Marco Bello TPX
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has set up a database in Venezuela that allows the government to track in real time how its military hardware is maintained, the head of Service Solutions Center at Proekt-Technika Corporation told Sputnik.

    “With the help of Graphite we made maintenance a fully automatic process. We issued technical passports for every piece of hardware. We traveled all across the country to create this database from scratch, so that after two months the [Venezuelan] defense minister had access to everything there was to know about the state of all hardware and its faults,” Artyom Kalashyan said.

    He said the software was available for desktop and mobile users and allowed to keep track of hardware lifecycle. The mobile app, he added, makes it easier for government officials to monitor and control maintenance work.

    Flags of Venezuela and the USA
    © AFP 2018 / DON EMMERT
    Venezuela Hopes Petro Cryptocurrency to Negate US Economic Blockade
    Earlier, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Vladimir Zaemsky told Sputnik that the United States might go beyond just threats and carry out a full-scale military intervention in Venezuela.

    The statement came amid reports by the Associated Press, which said that a representative of the US administration, whose name has not been disclosed, reported that in August 2017 Trump asked his aides about the possibility of a military intervention in the country.

    Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it considered any military options with regard to Venezuela unacceptable and warned that they would only further escalate situation in the country.

    Tags:
    intervention, Ministry of Defence, database, ambassador, Russia, Venezuela
