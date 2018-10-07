Russia Sets Up Weapons Maintenance Database in Venezuela

“With the help of Graphite we made maintenance a fully automatic process. We issued technical passports for every piece of hardware. We traveled all across the country to create this database from scratch, so that after two months the [Venezuelan] defense minister had access to everything there was to know about the state of all hardware and its faults,” Artyom Kalashyan said.
He said the software was available for desktop and mobile users and allowed to keep track of hardware lifecycle. The mobile app, he added, makes it easier for government officials to monitor and control maintenance work.
The statement came amid reports by the Associated Press, which said that a representative of the US administration, whose name has not been disclosed, reported that in August 2017 Trump asked his aides about the possibility of a military intervention in the country.
Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it considered any military options with regard to Venezuela unacceptable and warned that they would only further escalate situation in the country.
