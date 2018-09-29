New Bill Seeks to Bar Funds for US War on Iran Without Congressional Approval

"[The bill seeks] to prohibit the United States from expending funds that could lead to war with Iran without express approval from Congress, as required by the Constitution," the release said.
"There is no legal authorization for US troops to be fighting Iran in Syria or anywhere else, and yet this administration seems to be spoiling for a fight. Americans are sick and tired of endless, costly wars," Murphy said.
The legislation was being introduced on the same day that President Donald Trump chaired a UN Security Council meeting on nonproliferation, and following the US government’s rejection of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran, more commonly known as the Iran nuclear agreement, the release noted.
