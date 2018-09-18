Russian Researchers Hand Over Nuclear Underwater Drone Documentation to Rosatom

"We are handing over the documentation on the project to federal executive bodies. There were five large-scale preliminary projects, which in the future will help us build new equipment for exploring the Arctic seas in harsh climate conditions," Viktor Litvinenko said.
READ MORE: Russian Submarine Conducts Salvo-Launch of 4 Ballistic Missiles for 1st Time
Since 2013, the FPI (Foundation for Advanced Research Projects), along with Russia's Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering, the Defense Ministry, energy companies Gazprom and Rosneft, as well as Rosatom and the USC have been working out the possibility to create equipment that would allow research of hydrocarbons in the Arctic region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)