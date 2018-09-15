Russian Air Force Destroys 'Hostile' Airbase During Scaled Vostok-2018 Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 10 Russian Tu-22M3 bombers carried out an airstrike on an airfield of the simulated enemy in the Zabaikalsky Territory as part of the Vostok-2018 drills, the Russian Defense Ministry’s press service said on Saturday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

“Pilots of the long-range aviation hit the targets that marked concentration of aircraft, jets on the runaway, covered planes, depots as well as command and control center of the airfield of the simulated enemy,” the statement said.

During the drills, the bombers used bombs weighing up to 500 kilograms (over 1,100 pounds).

The Vostok-2018 drills are the largest exercise held in Russia since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The drills involve nearly 300,000 servicemen, 36,000 vehicles and over a thousand aircraft.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main stage of the Vostok-2018 drills that took place at the Tsugol range in the Zabaikalsky Territory.

The war games will run until Monday.

