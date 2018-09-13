Vostok-2018 Drills Show Russian Army Capable of Countering Threats - Putin

TSUGOL RANGE (Russia) (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Thursday at the Tsugol Range in Russia's Zabaikalsky Territory to attend the main stage of the Vostok-2018 maneuvers.

Vostok-2018, set to become the largest military exercises held by Russia in over 30 years, are scheduled for September 11-17 at five ranges in the east of Russia, and in the waters of the Sea of Japan, Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. According to previous estimates, about 300,000 troops were set to participate in the maneuvers. The drills have gained an international status, with troops from China and Mongolia set to take part in one of the stages.

"Russia is a peaceful state, we do not have and cannot have any aggressive plans," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Tsugol range.

However, the Russian army must be ready to protect national sovereignty and security as well as to support the country's allies, Vladimir Putin stressed.

"Our duty to our country and Motherland is to be ready to protect sovereignty, security and national interests of our country and, if needed, to support allies," Putin said.

Moreover, the Vostok-2018 war games demonstrated that the Russian army is capable of countering significant military threats, Putin stressed."You demonstrated the military prowess, showed your capability to successfully counter potential military threats," Putin said addressing to the troops that participated in the drills.

"We will further boost our Armed Forces, supply them with weapons and equipment of latest generations as well as develop the military cooperation," Putin said.

The large-scaled war games involve troops from the Eastern and Central Military Districts, the Northern Fleet and the Airborne Troops, as well as some units from the Russian Aerospace Forces. The Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov saidearlier that the exercises were preceded by a full cycle of preparatory measures, including sudden checks, as well as command and staff training. For example, a surprise inspection of the Northern Fleet took place in mid-August, while similar inspections of the Central and Eastern military districts happened later that month.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin stressed last week that the Vostok-2018 war games are not anti-NATO event despite claims made by Western media, and that they are held several thousand kilometers away from Russia's western borders. The official noted that 91 observers from 57 countries, NATO Military Liaison Mission and EU Delegation to Russia attend the large-scaled exercises.

