FBI Final Word on Clinton Server China Hack Accusation: ‘Not Found Any Evidence’

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has officially announced that the agency has no evidence that former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email servers were hacked by China.

The FBI refuted on Wednesday a tweet by the current US president, Donald Trump, that the former Democratic presidential front-runner's private email server was compromised by Chinese hackers, according to Ars Technica.

In an August 29 tweet, Trump declared that unidentified actors attributed to Beijing had "hacked" Clinton's private email server. The FBI has now released an official statement detailing that there is no evidence that such a hack occurred, leading some to wonder where the president gets his information.

Issued by a spokesperson for the FBI in response to an NBC News inquiry, the agency statement was brief and to the point.

"The FBI has not found any evidence the servers were compromised," a spokesperson reported, cited by NBC News.

The federal agency statement directly refers to three email servers used by Clinton while she was Secretary of State under US President Barack Obama.

A June report from the US Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) noted that an FBI computer forensics specialist had commented that the agency was "fairly confident that there wasn't an intrusion."

Asked for clarification, the OIG spokesperson noted that forensics experts at the FBI had deduced that "that there was no indication of a compromise."

A classified addendum to the OIG report on the FBI investigation indicates that evidence used during the email server investigation may remain redacted for years.