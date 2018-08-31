Russia Drills Area in Mediterranean Dangerous for Navigation, Air Traffic - Navy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military drills in the Mediterranean will involve 26 warships and submarines, as well as 34 combat aircraft, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Vladimir Korolev said. The Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces will hold joint large-scale naval exercises in the Mediterranean Sea on September 1-8.

"A total of 26 combat vessels, including two submarines, as well as 34 aircraft will take part in the training exercises. Northern Fleet's [Slava-class] Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser will lead the naval task force participating in the drills," Korolev said at a briefing.

According to the Russian navy chief, the naval drills will also involve Tu-160 strategic bombers, Tu-142 and Il-38 anti-submarine warfare planes, as well as Su-33 and Su-30SM fighter jets.

Moreover, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Vladimir Korolev warned that the naval drills area in the Mediterranean has been declared temporarily dangerous for regular navigation and air traffic.

"In order to strictly observe the norms of the international law, as well as to ensure the safety of navigation and aircraft flights, the training areas have been declared in advance temporarily dangerous for navigation and air traffic," Korolev said at a briefing.

The Russian navy chief stressed that after the completion of the exercises the participating forces will return to their home bases.

