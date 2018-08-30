Russia Warned US About 'Groundless and Illegal Aggression Against Syria' - Envoy

"The main thing is that we expressed our concerns about American signals of preparing new strikes on Syria on the pretext of possible use of "chemical weapons" by Syrians. We stressed that such a prospect is of grave concern for us. We called Washington to provide undelayed facts on the reasons why the topic with the use of chemical weapons by Damascus is further fueled," Anatoly Antonov stated.
#Antonov: We warned the #US🇺🇸 not to engage in another baseless and unlawful aggression against #Syria🇸🇾. The new aggravation in Syria would not be in anyone’s national interest and only terrorist would benefit from it— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) 30 августа 2018 г.
➡️ https://t.co/E5X9f10XTW 👈@statedeptspox @StateDept pic.twitter.com/HW55NJhcKl
Earlier on August 30, the Russian envoy to the US stressed that the rhetoric around the subject of the potential use of chemical weapons by Damascus could be used as a signal for terrorists and "pseudo-humanitarian organizations" such as the White Helmets to stage another provocation.
READ MORE: Russian Envoy to US: Militants to Create Provocation Idlib Aided by UK Forces
On August 21, the UK, the US and France stated that they "will respond appropriately to any further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime."
The statement also called on supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad to "use their influence to uphold the global norm against chemical weapons use."
Later on August 22, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the US would respond "very strongly" if the Syrian government used chemical weapons.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)