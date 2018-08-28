US Must End Support for War in Yemen After UN Probe Exposed Violations - Senator

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should end all support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen as a United Nations investigation indicates war crimes are being perpetrated with US-supplied weapons, Senator Chris Murphy said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The UN Panel of Experts on Yemen says it’s likely war crimes are being committed with US weapons and supervision, and yet Washington is taking zero actions in response," Murphy said. "How can Congress continue to fund this war in the face of US-supported war crimes?"

Murphy was commenting on a report mandated by the United Nations that found that the conflict in Yemen was violating international law.

"There is simply no way our participation in this cataclysm of civilian deaths is making our country more safer. The world is seeing what we are doing in Yemen… I hope this report is a huge wake up call for Congress and the administration," he said.

According to the report, the Group of Regional and International Eminent Experts on Yemen strongly suggest that parties to the armed conflict in Yemen have violated and continue to violate international law, with the Saudi-led coalition responsible for a majority of documented civilian casualties.