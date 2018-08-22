Register
18:34 GMT +322 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Conceptual model of fighting equipment of the soldier of the future at the Army of Russia — Tomorrow exhibition

    Chinese Firms at Army-2018 Forum Pledge Better Offers to Russian Partners

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 40

    KUBINKA (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) - Chinese companies which have arrived in Russia for the annual International Military-Technical Forum Army-2018 are promising to never act against Moscow’s interests, and to instead pursue a lasting partnership in the defense sector while the West continues slapping Russia with more sanctions.

    This year's forum, which kicked off at Patriot Park in the western suburbs of Moscow on Tuesday, marked the first appearance of prominent Chinese military equipment manufacturers such as the China North Industries Group Corporation, officially abbreviated as Norinco, which is one of the largest defense companies in the world.

    Armata T-14 tanks on Red Square, Moscow during the final practice of the military parade marking the 71st anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 2016.
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Contracts Worth $595Mln to Be Signed at Army 2018 Forum – Deputy Prime Minister
    Norinco's booth has become a key element of the Chinese pavilion at the defense industry forum, showcasing top-notch models of tanks, high-power cannons and anti-aircraft systems the company offers.

    On the first day of the forum, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui and senior Chinese military officials visited Norinco's booth, where they were introduced to the capabilities of the company's weapons systems.

    "This is the first time our company takes part in this annual military forum. The reason we're here this year is because the Russian military invited Chinese defense manufactures like us to join the forum, as part of the bilateral military exchange between the two countries. That's why the Chinese government organized eight Chinese defense companies including us to come here," Ji Yongzhao, deputy marketing director of Norinco, told Sputnik.

    Ji admitted that when it came to working with Russian partners, China traditionally focused on importing advanced Russian military equipment and technology.

    "From Russia, we used to import a lot of their military hardware. We rarely exported anything to Russia, as our exports mostly reached Central Asian countries that used to be part of the Soviet Union. I can't reveal the details of our cooperation with our Russian partners. But we did import certain technology and products from Russia," he said.

    Ji expressed hope that the military forum would help his company become better known among potential Russian partners.

    "This year, we just want to be here first and let everyone know who we are. There could be some opportunities for cooperation in the future," he said.

    Unique Option

    China Electronics Corporation (CEC), one of the largest Chinese computer hardware and telecom equipment manufacturers, also hopes to expand its presence in the region through the forum.

    "Under China's Belt and Road Initiative, we're motivated to introduce our products to different countries in neighboring regions who take part in this forum," Lv Baoli, deputy director of the systems equipment department at CEC, told Sputnik.

    Lv explained that the CEC had brought complete computing systems, networking equipment, industrial control systems and aerospace components to exhibit at the forum.

    READ MORE: Russian Jets Perform Maneuvers at Opening of 'Army 2018' Int'l Military Forum

    The CEC representative noted that his company had a unique competitive advantage, compared to offerings from other countries, when working with potential Russian partners.

    "We have not established long-term relationships with Russian clients. But we can tell our Russian partners that we can offer you a different option, which will be a long-term and stable service. As China and Russia are strategic partners today, along with our intertwined history, our partnership would be long lasting. China would not introduce sanctions or things like that," Lv said.

    No Restrictions

    Russia seeks to extend border on Arctic continental shelf
    © Sputnik / Nikolai Zaitsev
    Army-2018 Forum's Agenda Includes National Security in Arctic - Russian MoD
    The Shandong-based IRay Technology Corporation, which is also taking part in the forum for the first time, said that it was benefiting from the sanctions that prohibited the West from exporting participial technology to Russia because this opened up new market opportunities for China.

    "Our company offers infrared thermal imaging technology. As Russia cannot produce infrared imaging sensors domestically, it used to rely on imports from France, the United States or Israel. We have an advantage today, because such technology exports from Western countries to Russia have been restricted in recent years. As bilateral relations between China and Russia warmed in recent years, the Russian side start to prefer to import such sensors from China. There's no restriction in China about exporting our products" Frank Hu, overseas sales manager at the IRay Technology Corporation, told Sputnik.

    Hu added that his company had been attending similar technology exhibitions in Russia for two years and already established business relations with local partners.

    "Several of the Russian exhibitors that offer infrared imaging products at this year's forum are our clients," he said.

    New Customers

    Aside from buyers from Russia, the most promising market for Chinese producers, the companies also hope to find clients in Moscow's partner regions — the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America — which are also present at Army-2018.

    "This year, our company took part in six-seven similar military forums overseas, where we met with military delegations from different countries. To come to the forum here in Moscow [Region], we also could showcase our products to military delegations from countries that are friendly to Russia," Ji from Norinco said.

    READ MORE: Russian Authorities Develop Response Measures to US Export Sanctions

    Ji noted that while Norinco's existing customers came from the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, where it may face competition from Russian defense companies, it was up to a customer to make the final decision.

    "It's all up to the customers' choice. Today, we face steep competition from many countries, including Russia, European countries and the United States. Although the military hardware market appears to be rather sensitive, it is still a very open and highly competitive global market," he said.

    Related:

    Army Green? US Military Revamping Chow Halls to Fight Obesity in Soldiers
    UK Military Academy Cadets Investigated for Waterboarding Claims - Reports
    Trump Cancels Military Parade; Palestine's 'One-State' Reality
    Tags:
    sanctions, companies, Army-2018 Defense Industry Forum, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shock and Awe: Eye-Catching Moments of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
    Shock and Awe: Eye-Catching Moments of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse