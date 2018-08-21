Russian Authorities Develop Response Measures to US Export Sanctions

Russian trade ministry announced that Russian authorities have developed response measures that will offset US ban on export of dual-purpose goods to Russia.

The trade ministry also said that the US ban on dual-purpose goods export would affect several industries, but would not be critical. The ministry noted that it would support Russian companies in case of complete ban on dual-purpose goods export.

Earlier, Washington announced new sanctions on Russia over Moscow’s alleged use of chemical weapons in England's Salisbury against a former Russian intelligence officer.

The new package of restrictions ban exports of electronic devices and dual-use components to Russia. The next round of sanctions includes banning Russian carrier Aeroflot's US flights, limiting diplomatic ties and halting US exports. Washington said that the restrictions may be avoided if Washington confirms that Russia "is no longer using chemical or biological weapons."