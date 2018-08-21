Russian Authorities Develop Response Measures to US Export Sanctions

Russian trade ministry said that the response measures to US sanctions on dual-purpose goods export to Russia have been developed.
Earlier, Washington announced new sanctions on Russia over Moscow’s alleged use of chemical weapons in England's Salisbury against a former Russian intelligence officer.
Fitch: Russia 'Copes Well' With New US Sanctions, Economy Resilient to Shocks
The new package of restrictions ban exports of electronic devices and dual-use components to Russia. The next round of sanctions includes banning Russian carrier Aeroflot's US flights, limiting diplomatic ties and halting US exports. Washington said that the restrictions may be avoided if Washington confirms that Russia "is no longer using chemical or biological weapons."
