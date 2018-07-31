Register
00:38 GMT +331 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire in this undated picture provided by KCNA in Pyongyang on July 29, 2017

    US Congress Pushes Ballistic Missile Defense Program Based on Laser-Armed Drones

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Despite receiving a record-high $11.5 billion budget in 2018, the US Missile Defense Agency is poised to receive an extra $50 million in 2019 for a missile defense program that it did not ask Congress to fund: one that would mount lasers on drones.

    Congress is set to allocate $50 million for the MDA to advance an effort to build a robust interceptor that can thwart a missile during its "boost phase," the missile's initial flight, according to a July 23 conference version of the National Defense Authorization Act (or NDAA, a bill that is passed every year authorizing, but not appropriating, funds for defense programs).

    Soviet-ground based laser installation. Illustration by the Defense Intelligence Agency
    CC0 / Edward L. Cooper / SOVIET GROUND-BASED LASER
    High-Tech Firepower: Russia Develops New Space Laser Cannon

    The agency did not ask for any funding to study "laser scaling for a boost phase intercept capability," according to Jen Judson, writing for Defense News. The Senate pushed for $80 million towards the study to get a boost-phase interceptor up and running, but the House's proposal to put $50 million toward the effort "won out" in conference, Defense News noted. (Conference refers to the process through which staffers from the Senate and the House meet and negotiate their differences before sending a final bill to the president.)

    A summary of the NDAA draft says that the concept for a boost phase interceptor is to attach a laser to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The act authorizes MDA to develop the tech in conjunction with Japan and South Korea; the US Naval Institute has said that boost-phase interceptor tech could enhance US capabilities, "especially in the context of the North Korea threat."

    Oshkosh Corporation, the leading truck producer for the US Marines and Army, was up over 2.86%.
    Oshkosh Corp.
    US Army, Raytheon Designing Laser Defense Systems for Tactical Vehicles

    Three contracts will be dished out under the program to study algorithms, components and subsystems; and to review how technologies already mature may be used to help lower technology risk — the potential for technology to fail and disrupt the ballistic missile defense layers.

    The program seems to overlap with the Congressionally beloved F-35 program, which receives incredible amounts of funding despite consistent quality issues and a contractor in Lockheed Martin that could be "much, much more cooperative and collaborative," in the words of a top Pentagon official.

    Specifically, some in the US defense establishment envision the F-35 gathering visual data on ballistic missiles ascending to space and relaying a real-time picture of a ballistic missile to US military field and sea assets capable of launching interceptors. However, the F-35 would have to be in close proximity to the missile being launched if its sensors are to collect visual data on the missile and shoot all that data back to a Patriot or THAAD missile system or an Arleigh Burke-class missile destroyer.

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Airborne Defense: US F-35s Could Be Used to Spot, Neutralize ICBMs

    "You can give that information to a shooter. That shooter now has information to go and put his information in the right place. Thus the radar doesn't have to search, it goes, ‘I know where it [the missile] is; it's right there," John Montgomery, of Northrop Grumman's targeting division, told reporters August.

    Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) expressed belief that the F-35 could shoot down nuclear-armed ballistic missiles in comments he made last year. This idea did not go over well with others in the missile defense community. Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies told Vice last year that the Congressman's idea was "cray cray" and would never work.

    Related:

    Saudi Air Defense Forces Intercept Houthi Ballistic Missile - Reports
    Saudi Air Defense Shoots Down Houthi Ballistic Missile Above Riyadh - Reports
    India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-II Ballistic Missile – Source
    US Sanctions Five Iran-Based Entities as Key Parts of Ballistic Missile Program
    Pentagon Prepares New Ballistic Missile Defense Review
    Tags:
    interceptor, F-35, Drone, Pentagon, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Northrop Grumman, Japan, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse