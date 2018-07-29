Like Washington and Moscow: India to Set Up Missile Shield Around Delhi

India is working on a missile shield around its capital Delhi to make it immune to military or 9/11 attacks from aircraft, missiles and drones, The Times of India wrote.
The Defense Ministry has approved the purchase of the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II (NASAMS-II) worth around $1 billion from the US.
The system has also been deployed in several NATO countries in Europe.
Moscow and some cities in Israel have a similar air defense system currently in place.
The decision to acquire NASAMS comes simultaneously with ongoing efforts to create a two-tier ballistic missile defense shield designed to track and destroy incoming ballistic missiles both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
India is also seeking a US waiver from the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) that deters countries from buying Russian weapons or Iranian oil to be able to buy five top-tier S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems from Russia later this year without facing the risk of financial sanctions from Washington, the newspaper wrote.
