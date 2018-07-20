Register
15:12 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, during the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on February 6, 2016

    Indian Navy's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier to Begin Sea Trial in 2020

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian Navy had decommissioned its second 23,900-ton Centaur-class carrier in March 2017; since then, the world’s fifth largest naval force has been operating with a lone 44,000-ton Kiev-class carrier, the INS Vikramaditya, a refurbished Soviet-era carrier.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Navy's first domestically built aircraft carrier is expected to commence sea trials from early 2020, India's Ministry of Defense said after the country's defense secretary, Sanjay Mitra, reviewed the project, which has entered the final phase at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi. The ship was launched in August 2013 and the main propulsion plant, power generation equipment, deck machinery and auxiliary equipment have been installed and integrated on board.

    READ MORE: Indian Navy Hopes New Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’ Will Join Fleet in 2020

    "In-house trials of ship's systems by the Carrier Acceptance and Trials Team have already commenced and the sea trials are expected to commence by early 2020," a statement issued by India's Ministry of Defense reads.

    Indian Navy personnel stand on the INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier, during the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on February 6, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Ukraine Offers Maintenance for Indian Navy's Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya
    State-owned shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard reiterated that the aircraft carrier, namely Vikrant, would be delivered within the given time frame, as the project has entered the final phase and the outfitting of the vessel with various aviation equipment, navigation and communication equipment, and weapons and sensors is progressing well.

    The design and construction of the indigenous aircraft carrier was sanctioned by the government in January 2003. The project faced a setback lasting more than eight years due to a delay in the procurement of major equipment related to aviation complex, including the arrestor and the withstanding gear from Russia. 

    READ MORE: China's Aircraft Carrier Fleet Poised to Expand Rapidly

    The 40,000-ton carrier has a length of 260 meters, which is much shorter than China's first domestically built 66,000-ton aircraft carrier named Type 001A (315 meters long). The Chinese aircraft carrier completed its first sea trial in May this year while its second sea trial will begin soon.

    Meanwhile, India's quest for a navy comprising three aircraft carriers is still a far-fetched dream, as its second aircraft carrier project is still awaiting approval from the Indian Defense Ministry.

    Related:

    Russia, Italy Vying for Indian Navy's $5 Billion Minesweeper Contract
    Quad Partners Will Not Defend India Against China - Indian Navy Chief
    Maldives' Growing Inclination to China a Big Challenge - Indian Navy Chief
    Indian Navy Il-38 Plane Succesfully Makes Emergency Landing Near Moscow - Source
    Tags:
    trials, crucial knowhow, Indigenous, aircraft carriers, design, Chinese Navy, Indian navy, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse