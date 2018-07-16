Long-Range Missile Being Developed for US F-35 Scores Direct Hit in Test Firing

"In the latest test conducted at the Utah Test and Training Range, an F-16 fired the missile that flew toward a pre-programmed target location, covering varied terrain and altitudes," the release said. "JSM's [Joint Strike Missile] seeker scanned the target area and instead of homing in on a dummy target, the missile diverted to hit the actual target."
Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen are teaming to develop JSM for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, beginning with F-16 integration, the release explained.
JSM is a long-distance, anti-ship missile configured to take on high-value, heavily defended land targets, according to the release.
