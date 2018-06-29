Register
22:32 GMT +3
    German soldiers enter a Transall C-160 cargo plane at the military airbase Penzing, 50 kilometers (28 miles) west of Munich, southern Germany, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004

    Claims of German Air Force Degradation Used to Justify Funds Increase - Lawmaker

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military's claim of the German Air Force's decline is part of the established communications strategy aimed at justifying a large military budget, Dr. Alexander Neu, the Left Party (Die Linke) spokesperson in the Bundestag Defense Committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

    "The complaints about the allegedly bad condition of the German Air Force belong to the already known communication strategy. The only aim is to legitimize higher state expenses for arming," Neu said.

    Neu also expressed skepticism over the degree of the deterioration of the German military, although he admitted that the country's Armed Forces are being mismanaged.

    "Of course, there is real mismanagement on all levels — from [Defense Minister] Ursula von der Leyen at the top of the German 'defense' ministry to the lower levels of ministry and army, which are reorganized according to neoliberal management methods. Last, but not least the influence of the armaments industry and their lobbies is really huge," the lawmaker said.

    READ MORE: Germany Must Raise Defense Spending to Meet NATO Target — EU Commissioner

    Berlin is currently trying to please German businesses, but the Left party believes that Germany is in need of less defense industry products, rather than more of them, Neu said.

    "The vast majority of Germans wants to see their troops coming home, and not to fight for interests of German companies or geopolitical gamblers of the strategic community. All these missions do not strengthen Germany's security, but quite on the contrary make our country more vulnerable. Therefore, German taxpayer's money must be claimed back from the manufacturers, who were and are delivering malfunctional — and unnecessary — armor goods," the lawmaker said.

    French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to the Captain and crew of the submarine Le Terrible from the operations centre of the vessel, whilst at sea on July 4, 2017
    © REUTERS / Fred Tanneau/Pool
    EU to Formally Move on Creation of European Intervention Force, UK Included
    The comment was made after on Wednesday Chief of Staff of the German Air Force Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz reported to a group of influential businesspeople, officers and lawmakers that Germany’s Air Force was in a bad state, and increased funding was urgently needed to upgrade equipment.

    READ MORE: Germany Defense Minister Pushes for Higher Military Budget — Report

    In March, the German government agreed to extend the country's foreign military missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Mali. Von der Leyen said the German mission in Iraq would need to focus on supporting the country's restoration efforts.

    defense spending, German Air Force, Germany
