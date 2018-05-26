Register
10:03 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German soldiers load armored vehicles of the type Marder on a train at the troop exercise area in Grafenwoehr, southern Germany, on February 21, 2017

    Germany Must Raise Defense Spending to Meet NATO Target – EU Commissioner

    © AFP 2018 / Armin Weigel / dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany needs to step up efforts to increase its defense budget to come closer to the spending target stipulated by NATO, EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in an interview with the Funke media group.

    "If Germany wants to be credible in NATO its government must get much closer to the 2-percent target by the end of the electoral period," he said in an interview with the Funke on Saturday.

    The EU budget chief said a commitment from Berlin to spend an annual 1.5 percent of its gross domestic product on defense would be appropriate.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's President after talks about fragile truce on April 10, 2018 in Berlin
    © AFP 2018 / Odd ANDERSEN
    Merkel: Europe Can No Longer Rely on US 'to Protect It'
    Oettinger said US President Donald Trump was wrong in his criticism of EU partners when it came to trade but not in his demands that the allies raise defense expenditure, he argued.

    Earlier this month German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested, that spending 2 percent on defense wasn't "completely beyond the imagination," despite the fact, that her coalition partners from the Social Democratic Party blocked the budget raise, leaving only 1.3% of GDP for defense.

    READ MORE: German Military Struggles on Eve of Taking Reins of NATO Crisis Response Force

    Previously the small defense spendings were criticized among Germany's NATO allies, first of all, the US. Washington, which according to NATO's stats, spends 3.6 percent of its GDP, insists that its partners should reach the agreed guidelines by 2024 at the latest. The US President Donald Trump has long bemoaned the situation within the alliance when only 5 of 28 members follow the 2 percent guideline and repeated his criticism following talks with Merkel this April.

    Related:

    German Military Struggles on Eve of Taking Reins of NATO Crisis Response Force
    NATO Fears 'Moscow's Eye' Amid S-400 Deal With Turkey - German Media
    German Tornado Aircraft No Longer Fit for NATO Operations - Reports
    Germany to Triple Number of Soldiers in NATO Drills Near Russia - Reports
    Germany Fails to Fulfill NATO Rapid Response Force Requirements - Reports
    Tags:
    defense budget, NATO, Angela Merkel, Guenther Oettinger, European Union, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 19 - May 25
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse