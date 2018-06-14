Register
03:31 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mustard gas stored at the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

    US Army Resumes Destroying Remaining Mustard Gas Stockpile in Colorado

    © Screenshot / PEO ACWA / YouTube
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    131

    The US Army has relaunched the methodical destruction of 5 million pounds of mustard gas held at a plant designed for that process in Colorado after halting work for nine months to conduct extensive repairs.

    Officials announced the resumption of work at the $4.5 billion Pueblo Chemical Depot Wednesday in an interview with Military.com. However, they're not working at full steam yet. Site manager Greg Mohrman said it could be as many as three months before the ‘highly automated' plant becomes fully operational again. 

    Nuclear power
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Radioactive Sludge Barrel Ruptures at Top US Nuclear Lab

    The plant began operations in 2016 but was plagued by a number of safety hazards: one storage tank leaked, a spill containment liner saw a tear, and pipes were vibrating such that they posed a risk to pumps at the site. Work halted in September after some 43,000 shells were disposed of. Since the halting of work at the facility, just 5 percent of the total stockpile there has been destroyed, according to a local media report from February.

    Getting the plant back up to speed is "going to be a very methodical process, like when we originally started the plant, to make sure both people and equipment are prepared to move up the production rate," Mohrman said.

    Ultimately, the plant will have to dispose of 780,000 mustard gas shells that have been sitting around in storage for decades since the US agreed to get rid of its chemical weapons since former US President Richard Nixon halted production of all chemical weapons on November 25, 1969. The age of the casings presents a number of complications: rust and other solids have contaminated the chemical weapon in a number of shells, which has been a greater problem than officials anticipated, and the rust makes it difficult for the plant's robotic equipment to cleanly open the shells to decommission them.

    Once the shells are disassembled, water is used to neutralize the mustard gas. Then microbes are used to eat up the leftover chemicals and produce a "salt cake" that's then put away at a hazardous waste dump. 

    Chemical shells
    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
    US Agrees to Clean Up World War II Mustard Gas Stockpile in Panama

    Exposure to mustard gas causes human skin to blister, airways to become inflamed and eyes to scar.

    In March, the US Army announced that they wanted to buy two sealed detonation chambers at a cost of about $30 million apiece to destroy nearly 100,000 shells that are suspected to be the most affected by rust and debris.

    While detonation chambers may strike some as a primitive "burn it with fire" method for the destruction of the highly dangerous substance, it's a huge step up from the US' initial method of disposing of its mustard gas stockpiles. Under Operation CHASE, which lasted from 1967 to 1970, the US would load up ships with chemical weapons and then sink them in the deep Atlantic. About 58 million pounds of the noxious weapon were disposed of this way before the US banned dumping it in the ocean in 1972.

    The US's chemical weapon program began in 1917 during World War I, producing some 385,809 pounds of mustard gas. During World War II, the United States tested mustard gas on some 60,000 US military personnel.

    Much of the US' chemical weapons stockpile has been destroyed, and seven of nine storage facilities have shuttered. The two remaining are the Pueblo Chemical Depot and the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky. They hold about 10.25 percent of the the US' total chemical weapons as declared in 1997, when the Chemical Weapons Convention arms control treaty signed by the US went into effect.

    Related:

    OPCW Finds No Chemical Weapons at Syrian Facilities Bombed by US - Russian MoD
    US Claims Assad Allegedly Used Chemical Weapons in Syria at Least 50 Times
    US Chemical Weapons' Stockpiles: Will They Ever Be Destroyed Amid HUGE Funding?
    US Hasn't Seen Evidence of Chemical Weapons Use in Syria's Ghouta - Pentagon
    Moscow Accuses US of Deliberately Delaying Scrapping Own Chemical Weapons
    Damascus Slams US, French Diplomats' Claims on Chemical Weapons Use as 'Lies'
    Tags:
    mustard gas, United States, chemical weapons
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fans Celebrate Opening Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia
    Fans Celebrate Opening Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse