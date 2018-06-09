US Deploys Four Stratotanker Aircraft, 150 Personnel, to Western Ukraine

The US Air Force transferred the KS-135 Stratotankers from the RAF Mildenhall base in the UK, McConnell AFB in Kansas, Beale AFB in California, and the US Air National Guard base in Illinois. They were accompanied by about 150 personnel, including crew.

A USAF press release said the aircraft were sent to Ukraine as part of the US strategy to "defend European Allies, enhance security in Eastern Europe and increase the level of military understanding between Allies and partners."

The Air Force also boasted that the deployment would help "further integrate capabilities, enhance interoperability, and ensure the security and stability of the region."

A Ukrainian military aviation watcher snapped the planes on the runway in Lviv.

"You search for fresh photos of the US Air Force, and suddenly 4 KC-135 tankers turn up in one Ukrainian city."

The aircraft are being used in ongoing military drills started on June 4 and set to wrap up on June 16.

Military cooperation between the Ukraine, the US and its NATO allies intensified after the Maidan coup d'état in February 2014. The alliance has provided the Ukrainian military with training assistance and hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment, ranging from armored Humvees and drones to radar systems, sniper rifles and Javelin anti-tank systems. Last month alone it was reported that the US had received over $40 million worth of equipment from the US, the UK, Canada and Lithuania.

Moscow has expressed concerns over NATO's ongoing buildup along its western borders. In the spring, during a meeting with the Russian Security Council, President Vladimir Putin accused the alliance of hindering integration processes involving Russia, fueling old conflicts and provoking new ones in the post-Soviet space and other regions bordering Russia. Russian officials have also repeatedly pointed out that despite promises made to Moscow not to expand east at the end of the Cold War, NATO has swallowed up every member of the former Warsaw Pact, as well as the former Soviet republics of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia over the last two decades.